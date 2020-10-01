Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has revealed that 80% of Senior High Schools across the country have received free Wifi connections sponsored by the government.

This is intended to broaden the scope of education, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), research and knowledge acquisition in these institutions.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show Wednesday, he admitted the project is being finished earlier than he expected.

According to him, he thought it would be completed next year 2021.

The initiative was announced by the Vice President early 2020 at a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi.

“We promised to provide free Wifi to our secondary schools and thankfully, the Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh and the Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful have worked very hard on this. I really salute them for this. At least 80% of all our Senior High Schools have now been connected to free Wifi, that is the data we have,” he said.

He noted that the system is being tested before it is approved to be fit for use.

Dr Bawumia further said all 260 District Education Offices and 46 Colleges of Education in the country are also beneficiaries of the system.

“That is a major step for us to allow digitisation to drive our educational process,” he told host, Philip Osei Bonsu.

On September 14, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful disclosed that government will be launching free Wi-Fi for senior high schools (SHS) in October 2020.

Speaking at the 2020 Annual Girls in ICT day climax in the Oti Region, she said, this is part of government’s initiative to bridge the digital skills gap in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.