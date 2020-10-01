Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, October 1, 2020 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Thursday, October 1, 2020 October 1, 2020 6:49 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print My sole aim is to entertain – Kwaku Manu – Anigyee kasee on Adom TV News (24-8-20) Football administrator believes NPP, NDC policy documents will help sector (30-9-20) Football Resumption: Asante Kotoko starts training with 25 players, unveils two new ones (30-9-20) Unpaid Bonuses: Black Queens players demand $12,000 from Sports Ministry (30-9-20) Wotiri Ye Lotteries: Technical School Teacher wins 242,000 cedis in 787 lottery awards (30-9-20) District Hospital: President Akufo-Addo commissions 60-bed hospital at Tepa (30-9-20) PNC Delegates Confab: 168 delegates expected to elect flagbearer and National Executives (30-9-20) Veep at Asempa FM: Supporters besiege Multimedia enclave ahead of Dr. Bawumia’s interview (30-9-20)