People’s National Congress’ (PNC) Chairman, Bernard Mornah has been voted out of office at the PNC’s just ended National Delegates Conference, Wednesday.

He is succeeded by Moses Dani Baah who polled 1,297, beating Mornah by 31 votes.

In his concession speech, Mr Mornah urged the new leadership to strive harder to take the party to greater heights.

“I wish Moses Dani Baah, David Apasera and the rest of the team that is elected the very best in their stewardship. It is my hope that where we failed, they will succeed and where we succeeded, they will magnify. Above all, it is my hope that they will make the PNC a better political party than they have inherited.”

Meanwhile, Mr. David Apasera came out victorious in his bid to lead the PNC in the December 7 polls.

He beat his contenders, Samson Asaaki Awingobit and Rev. Samuel Adjei Baah in the polls.

While David Apasera polled 1,315 votes, Samson Asaaki polled 789 votes and Rev Samuel Adjei Baah polled 465 votes.