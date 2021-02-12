Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eric Adjei, has said although he likes former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Koku Anyidoho, his utterances are bad.

According to him, inasmuch as Mr Anyidoho may have issues with some elements in the party, he cannot be allowed to continue to speak against the party in that manner.

“Koku Anyidoho is one solid man who knows how to do his job and that is why we supported him when he used to be an executive of the party. I, for instance, voted for him to become a Deputy General Secretary. I really like him a lot but you can’t be a party member and continue speaking ill of the NDC.

“In this country, we are all politicians and some cannot stand hunger; we have some politicians who can’t stand being in opposition and so when his party is voted out of power, he finds a way to enjoy its trappings with the other party in government,” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

Mr Adjei’s comments come on the back of Mr Anyidoho’s suspension from the NDC with immediate effect pending his appearance before the disciplinary committee.

His suspension came after two separate petitions from two registered members of the NDC over his conduct which is viewed to be in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution.

The call for the expulsion of Mr Anyidoho from the NDC, according to him, was premised on certain utterances, and ill-will speeches accentuated by malice and widely circulated on social media as well as in the mainstream media.

Mr Adjei said one of the petitioners demanded that Mr Anyidoho be expelled to serve as a deterrent to other party faithful, who may try to misconduct themselves.