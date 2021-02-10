Pollster Ben Ephson has observed that the suspension of Koku Anyidoho by the National Communications Authority (NDC) isn’t surprising, considering his recent comments about the party.

According to him, parties take such decisions to ensure discipline and conformity.

“I’m not too surprised. I mean, if you look at Allotey Jacobs, he was also suspended and it was the same kind of utterances that led to his suspension so I wasn’t too surprised.

“I think if an ordinary party member was making the comments Allotey Jacobs and Koku were making, I’m sure the party will get someone at the constituency to deal with the person but these are two heavyweights.

“With regards to Koku and Allotey, I’m sure it’s a signal they’re sending across that there are comments you can’t make about the party,” he noted on Starr.

The NDC, in a statement released on Tuesday, announced the suspension of the former Deputy General Secretary.

“With immediate effect, your membership of the NDC is suspended,” the statement which was signed by General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said.

Current Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Boamah Otokunor, has since explained that the party’s decision followed a petition against Mr Anyidoho.

“The action that we have taken is a petition by two individuals is in line with article 46 of the party’s constitution.

“The NDC is a party with rules and regulations so when you subscribe to be a member, your conduct will determine whether you continue to be a member or not.”