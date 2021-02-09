Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has been suspended from the party.

His membership was suspended following a petition by the Oti and Bono Regional Communication Officers, Mr Mobarak Abdul-Karim and Eric Adjei respectively.

Th NDC registered members filed an official complain against Mr Anhyidoho for some actions they say breached the Party’s Disciplinary code enshrined in their constitution.

After a meeting to deliberate the claims, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) has, with immediate effect as of February 8, suspended Mr Anyidoho.

The petition will, however, be forwarded to the Disciplinary Committee, pending hearing and final determination.

Find attached press statement below: