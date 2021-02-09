National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has described as normal the suspension of its former Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoho.

Sammy Gyamfi said anyone who engages in anti-party behaviour will face sanction since “no one is above the law.”

Mr Anyidoho has been suspended from the NDC for breaching the party’s disciplinary code.

This was after the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered two separate petitions against him from two members.

This was contained in a statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, on Tuesday February 9, 2021.

Mr Anyidoho has been referred to the party’s disciplinary committee for further action.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Mr Gyamfi said the decision taken by the party leadership is apt.

What Mr Anyidoho is expected to do, he noted, is to mount a spirited defense to overturn the decision of FEC.

Failure to do so could be dire for his [Koku] future in the NDC.

“He [Koku] can be cleared or expelled from the party based on his defense,” he added.