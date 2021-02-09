Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has suspended sitting for three weeks due to surge in COVID-19 infections within the chamber.



The suspension takes effect from Wednesday, February 10, 2021, to March 2, 2021.

He announced this on Tuesday in the House while giving an update on the Covid-19 situation.

The Speaker disclosed two more Members of Parliament have tested positive for the virus taking the number from 15 to 17.

He added the positive cases for the Parliamentary staff have also seen an increase from 71 to 151, an announcement which caused an uproar.

The Speaker has further directed that all MPs and Staff undergo another set of testing, with regular fumigation exercise to be conducted within the offices during the break.

RELATED:



Despite the suspension of sitting, the Appointments Committee will commence vetting of ministerial nominees for President Nana Akufo-Addo’s second term on Wednesday.



