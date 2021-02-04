A lecturer at the Microbiology Department of the University of Ghana Medical School has proposed the closure of Parliament after some Members of Parliament (MP) tested positive for Covid-19 and failed to self-isolate for treatment.

Dr Kwanena Saggoe wants Parliament closed down for one week.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, following a threat by the Speaker of Parliament to publish names of MPs who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a communique, read on his behalf by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, he said MPs who have tested positive are still mingling with their colleagues in the Chamber and within the precinct of Parliament instead of self-isolating and seeking medical attention.

READ ALSO:

The Speaker noted the conduct of the said MPs was endangering the lives of the entire 275 MPs and staff of the legislative arm.

But Dr Saggoe believes closing down Parliament is the way to go.

He said even before the closure of Parliament, every parliamentarian needs to be tested first before they close it to prevent further spread in their constituencies.

“I will advise professionally that Parliament should be closed down for one week, but everyone needs to be tested first before they take it to their constituencies. We want the numbers to decrease and so it is important that they close it down and make use of the hospitals,” he said.

Dr Saggoe wants parliamentarians to prove to Ghanaians that they are lawmakers and show leadership by doing the right thing.