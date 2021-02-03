A leading member of the New Patriotic Party says he cannot seem to understand the notion behind the petitioner’s lead counsel’s motion to request for documents of the Electoral Commission (EC), the 1st Respondent.

Tsatsu Tsikata on Wednesday, February 3, prayed the Supreme Court to order the EC to produce original copies of some documents for inspection.

The documents include the original constituency presidential election result collation forms for all constituencies, constituency presidential election results summary sheet, regional presidential election summary sheets for all regions, and the declaration of the presidential results form.

But, the court dismissed the application filed by lawyers for the petitioner in the election petition hearing, citing that the copies had already been made available to the petitioner.

Reacting to the development in court, Mr Otchere-Darko took to social media to query the petitioners.

“The so-called Form 13 (Declaration of Presidential Results Form) is already filed as Exhibit 4 and attached to witness statement of Jean Mensa. There’s only one Form 13 used and only one in dispute and the EC has filed it. So, what really is the issue, Mr Tsikata? What koraaa?” he wrote on his Twitter wall Wednesday, February 3.