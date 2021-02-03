Fire has destroyed parts of the Tesano Police Barracks in the Greater Accra Region, leaving some personnel and their families homeless.

Reports indicate the fire, which started from one room on an upper floor, spread to other areas and destroyed property worth thousands of Cedis.

At least six families are said to have been affected by the inferno which cause is yet to be known.

Some housewives, who were home at the time of the incident, are reported to have raised the alarm to draw attention.

The barracks after the fire

The incident is reported to have occurred around 2:00 pm on February 1, 2021.

ALSO READ:

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, ACP Oduro Amaning, confirmed the incident in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM.

“We heard the barracks women, our wives at home shouting fire. We quickly run to the place and saw fire coming out of two of the rooms, so we quickly called the fire service,” he said.

Firemen from Abelemkpe rushed to the scene upon a distress call to help douse the fire. Investigations have since been launched into the cause.

Though no casualties were recorded, there was virtually nothing left for the families to salvage.