Spokesperson for the second respondent in the ongoing presidential election petition, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has explained why their lawyers do not speak long in court.

He explained that their lawyers speak law because they are in a court of law not a court of public opinion.

“Our lawyers don’t spend a long time speaking grammar. They use a short time to speak law,” he said.

Lawyers for President Nana Akufo-Addo have come under a barrage of attacks for speaking too short in court.

The critics on social media singled out lead counsel, Akoto Ampaw for mention claiming he has so far not impressed them.

Compared to counsel for the petitioner, Tsatsu Tsikata, who can sometimes speak for over two hours, they believe counsel for the second respondents can do better.

But Mr Oppong Nkrumah, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, said the lawyers don’t have to engage in theatrics to make their case at the Supreme Court.

He maintained that their strategy is to quote the law, quote authority and add evidence.

The Information Minister designated cited how just one question from Mr Ampaw made nonsense of the testimony by the second witness for the petitioner, Dr Kpessa-Whyte to buttress his point.

He stressed that “in the law, speaking grammar will not help your case unless you back it with evidence.”