President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has backed Dr Michael Kpessa Whyte on statements he made at the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

Dr Kpessa-Whyte, the second witness for the petitioner challenging results of December polls, said while working with another colleague, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo at the Electoral Commission (EC) strongroom on December 9, Mrs Jean Mensa, EC boss, instructed them to go and seek a conference with the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama.

The NDC representatives alleged that the EC Chair announced the results on their blind side after she gave the instruction.

Reacting to his testimony, Mr Cudjoe indicated that he totally trusts the witness with his life on his revelation.

ALSO READ:

His conviction, he said, stems from the incident witnessed at Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) in the December 7, 2020, election.

“I trust Dr Kpessa-Whyte totally on being asked by the EC to go and consult the petitioner,” adding that “it was the same way the EC told SALL they will vote only to disenfranchise them the day before the elections,” Mr Cudjoe wrote in a post on his Facebook timeline.