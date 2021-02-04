A woman, identified as Obaa Yaa, is in police grips for dumping her dead baby in the Asylum down drains.

Witnesses, speaking to Adom News, disclosed that the lady raised an alarm of a covered baby in the drains, but her claim was challenged by residents.

And after her back-and forth, some residents descended into the gutter only to discover a baby deceased in a supine position.

The residents further stated her reaction made them suspicious so she took to her heels when she was summoned for interrogations.

A neighbour of the lady said she raised alarm in their vicinity earlier that her baby had been kidnapped, but they were unconvinced because she is an unrepentant baby trafficker.

After an intensive search, she was apprehended, and confessed she dumped the baby in the gutter after she was unresponsive during breastfeeding.

She said she panicked when her baby started foaming, and in no time, it turned pale and cold, but residents did not buy her story.

Youth in the area contacted the police, who picked her up to the District Police Station to assist in further investigations.

Video below: