Dr Michael Kpessa-Whyte, second witness for the petitioner, John Mahama, challenging results of December polls at the Supreme Court has expressed reservations.

Dr Kpessa-Whyte is of the view that there is a growing abuse of judicial discretion in the ongoing hearing.

In a social media post, he claimed there is a display of political solidarity to a party in the case at the Supreme Court by those expected to look for truth and dispense justice.

His comment comes after his testimony and the dismissal of an application by the petitioner to inspect documents of the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Kpessa-Whyte, who was in the witness box at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, among other things, accused the EC boss of bad faith.

He claimed on December 9, Mrs Jean Mensa instructed them to go and seek a conference with Mr Mahama.

Dr Kpessa-Whyte, however, indicated that, the Returning Officer for the presidential election did not speak to him personally.

This admission, lawyers for President Nana Akufo-Addo said, amounts to the petitioner scoring an own goal.