Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has threatened to publish the names of Members of Parliament (MP) who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a communication, read on his behalf by the First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu, he said MPs who have tested positive are still mingling with their colleagues in the Chamber and within the precinct of Parliament instead of self-isolating and seeking medical attention.

The Speaker noted the conduct of the said MPs was endangering the lives of the entire 275 MPs and staff of the legislative arm.

The First Deputy Speaker, fondly known as Joe Wise, also cautioned over 50 MPs and staff who were yet to conduct the test to do so before the medical team ends the exercise in Parliament.

Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak, on his part, wanted the identities of National Democratic Congress MPs who have tested positive to be known to their side to help the members to self-isolate.

Agreeing with the notion, Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei Mensah-Bonsu also suggested MPs and Parliamentary staff who fail to conduct the test should not be allowed into the House from next week.

