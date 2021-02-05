Fear has gripped some Members of Parliament (MPs) from both sides after some colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, on Thursday, February 4, 2021, announced to the House that some 15 MPs and 56 staff have tested positive for the virus.

According to him, the said MPs and the staff have been contacted and advised to self-isolate for treatment.

The MPs are, therefore, pleading with their colleagues to adhere to the directive and self-isolate to avoid mass infection.

Speaking to Adom News, the immediate past Minority Spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akando, said he got scared when the Speaker made the announcement.

RELATED:

He also expressed shock over reports that some of those who have tested positive still report to Parliament.

MP for Tempane, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba, MP for Abirem, John Osei Frimpong, who all added their voices to the call, urged their colleagues to be responsible and sensitive to the plight of persons who may have underlining health conditions.



MP for Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Dr Sabastian Sandare Ngmenenso, also said the identities of the stubborn MPs who have failed to self-isolate should be known to their colleagues.

