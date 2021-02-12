Twelve more persons have died from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ghana pushing the death toll to 494.

The country has also recorded 554 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 73,557.

The number of active cases as at February 7 stood at 6,948. Out of the number, 113 persons are in severe conditions and 29 in critical conditions.

The number of persons to have recovered from the disease is now 66,115.

The Greater Accra Region leads with the highest number of active cases accounting for 3,741 infections.

Ashanti Region holds the second-highest number with 1,256 active cases followed by the Western Region with 582 cases.

Central, Eastern and Volta Regions also have 298, 262 and 248 active cases respectively.