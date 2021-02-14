Residents of Abia State, Nigeria rushed to help a mentally ill woman who gave birth by the roadside.

The woman self-delivered what witnesses said was a bouncing baby boy and wrapped him in a sheet she was sleeping on.

The new mother, who was concerned with cleaning the mess after her childbirth, was oblivious of the placenta and umbilical cord still attached to the baby.

A witness, who recorded the incident, termed it the handiwork of God.

It is reported that after the video went viral, the local government drew the attention of the emergency medical centre who handled the woman and her baby.

Watch video below: