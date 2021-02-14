Police in Anambra state have arrested a baboo for assaulting and leaving a 13-year-old girl hospitalised.

The girl is said to have been wailing in pain when the baboon escaped from its cage and attacked her.

The baboon is owned by one Mrs Flora Ilonzo of Agu-Awka who lives in the same compound with the victim and her family.

It took the arrest of the baboon by the State Police command to free the victim from it’s grips.

The police spokesperson added that the animal was recaptured and taken to a more secured cage while the victim was transported to the hospital.



