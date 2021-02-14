The Bolgatanga Divisonal Headqurarters has banned grand Valentine’s Day celebration on Sunday, February 14.

The command, in a press release, said it has been tipped of plans of most spots/pubs in the municipality to celebrate the lovers’ occassion in grand style.

But, the police have restricted such moves which they said is likely to attract greater number of revelers, contrary to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s COVID-19 protocols.

Recall President Akufo-Addo, in his last national address, limited the number of persons required for assembly to 25.

The Bolgatanga police have pledged to uphold enforcement, and sanction individuals who go contrary to the guideline in their quest for Valentine’s Day celebrations.