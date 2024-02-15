Evangelist Patricia Asiamah, better known as Agradaa, celebrated Valentine’s Day in grand style this year with her husband.

The couple shared a raunchy video, showcasing their love and extending warm wishes to their followers.

The video of the famous couple quickly gained traction online, capturing the hearts of many admirers.

In the video, Evangelist Mama Pat, as she’s fondly called, expressed her gratitude to her husband for bringing immense joy into her life.

“I love you. Thank you for bringing happiness into my world,” she said while embracing her husband and basking in the warmth of their bond.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony on Saturday, November 25 last year, have since radiated happiness and contentment, evident in the videos they regularly share with their fans.

Watch video below

Business woman and woman of God, Evangelist Mama Pat and her husband go heavy on the public display of affection in a cheesy Val’s Day video. pic.twitter.com/enN6zjFJRI — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) February 14, 2024

