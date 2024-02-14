Valentine’s Day holds a significant place for individuals and families to celebrate and reaffirm their affection, camaraderie, and admiration for each other.

In Ghana, this occasion is typically observed through the exchange of chocolates, flower bouquets and other tokens of love.

Some residents of Kumasi who spoke to JoyNews’ Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe expressed their views regarding this tradition.

“I am not really concerned about Valentine’s Day; if you love someone, you should give them presents, not only on Valentine’s Day,”said a respondent.

Another person said, “We have actually overrated it. Look at the street right now; nobody cares what is going on.”

Vendors of valentine products in Kumasi experienced a slump in sales as customers barely made purchases.

Emmanuel Bright Quaicoe stated that this downturn in sales was attributed to a diminished interest in the celebration of the day.

A hawker, Regina was optimistic for a surge in sales from passengers and drivers, but voiced her disappointment as the day went by.

“The market has been slow; yesterday [Tuesday], they bought quite a number, but this morning has not been encouraging at all.”