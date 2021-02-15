Singer Kidi says he is not done inking his body with tattoos.

The singer has served notice of his intention to represent all of his friends, family, and other most important things in his life through tattoos.

I feel like everyone is different and have their own values and rules. What matters is family, friends career, and kids to me.

I like to represent them on my body, he told to Joy Prime’s Ibrahim Ben Bako and Hitz FM’s Catherine Opoku-Asamoah in an exclusive interview.

The Say Cheese hitmaker went ahead to share the meanings behind all the tattoos he has inked on his body so far.

I have my mom’s name, my son’s birthday, a cross and a dove to signify my religion and the year I was born.

He continued with a show off of his emoji tattoos that he said depicts his five favourite looks.

He also said he has tattooed names of albums he has released, adding that he will continue to do that as time goes forward.

Check out the video below: