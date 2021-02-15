Finance Minister nominee, Ken Ofori-Atta, has left the shores of Ghana for a medical trip in the United States.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of Ministry of Finance disclosed that Mr Ofori-Atta recovered from COVID-19 in December last year but is still experiencing “medical complications”, hence the counselling by his doctors to travel to American to “require further intervention.”

Reacting to the development, political activist and social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A-Plus, wished Mr Ofori-Atta well and promised to remember him in prayers.

“Speedy recovery sir. We shall remember you in prayers…,” he said.

However, A-Plus touched on how important it was for the leadership of the country to build a world-class hospital rather than a cathedral.

To him, the leaders will not travel all the way to the US when “we have such a facility in Ghana.” He called on the minister-designate to help mobilise funds towards such projects upon his return.