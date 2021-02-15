The Supreme Court was Monday thrown into laughter when the Chief Justice, Justice Anin-Yeboah, advised counsel for the 2nd Respondent, Akoto Ampaw, to dispose of his wig for having lost its identity.

In a seeming jovial advice to the lawyer for the 2nd Respondent, who had just finished his submission in opposition to a motion by the petitioner to reopen his case, the Chief Justice addressed him:

“Mr Akoto Ampaw, I think you have to change your wig, it has lost its identity as a wig,” he said in a fit of mild humour.

READ ALSO:

Mr Ampaw took off the wig from his head, looked at it and put it back on his head while responding to the Chief Justice: “My Lord, it gives it a unique identity.”

The court was thrown into momentary laughter.