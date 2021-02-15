Communications Minister-designate, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has finally explained her attack on colleague legislator, Collins Dauda in Parliament on January 7, 2021.

Narrating the reason for her actions, she told the Appointments Committee that she pushed Mr Dauda because she assumed he was the one who instructed the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman, Ernest Norgbey, to pull out her chair which led to her falling on her knees in the Chamber.

Ursula Owusu sits on Akandoh

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful revealed this during her vetting at the Appointments Committee in Parliament.

Below is her narration:

“A lot happened on January 7, 2021, and none of us can proud of. We entered the chamber and no seat was labelled and nobody had an idea of where to sit. In my estimation, it was supposed to be free sitting and anybody could seat anywhere. Incidentally, that was the same seat I was seated on in the house on the same day. Collins Dauda kept asking me what are you doing here? Get up and leave.



“I was sitting here when the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman in the company of several other gentlemen walked up; I understand that my inference to his earlier comment and the unprovoked assault on him at the time were not linked but the chair was pulled from me and I fell on my knees and so when I got up, instinctively I made a conclusion that he (Collins Dauda) has colluded with the gentleman who did that and I said if you won’t allow me sit on my chair then I won’t allow you sit on that chair. I am not justifying what happened but the event of January 7, 2021, got out of hands and I have apologised to Collins Dauda and I’m yet to get an apology from Ernest Norgbey who pushed the chair from under me.”