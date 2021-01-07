There was chaos on the Floor of Parliament moments before the dissolution of the 7th Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

The confusion was over seats in the House occasioned by the swapping of sides by the National Democratic Congress Members of Parliament (MPs) and the New Patriotic Party MPs.

Reports from the House suggested that MP for the Ablekuma West constituency, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, had gone to sit with the NDC MPs on a seat that was designated for the MP-elect for Zebilla East.

In a video in the possession of Adomonline.com, the Ablekuma West MP is seen pushing a colleague off his chair and that was how the chaos started.