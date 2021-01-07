Amid the chaotic and reprehensible scenes from Ghana’s Parliament was a very light and funny photo of the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful comfortably sitting on the lap of Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the MP-elect for Juaboso.

Draped in a kente outfit, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful was seen relaxing on the lap of Mr Akando with her arms folded comfortably.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful sits on Akandoh

READ ALSO:

In a Joy News interview, Mr Akandoh explained how the viral photo came about:

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful sits on Mr Akandoh

“When the New Patriotic Party MPs came in, they saw that we were on the right side so they went to the left but Ursula refused. Cletus Avoka was sitting down and decided to go to the washroom, by the time he came back Ursula had taken his seat. We tried to persuade her but she declined. She also left the seat and I sat on it. When she came she just sat on my lap. She didn’t say anything to me, she just sat and I didn’t say anything,” he said.