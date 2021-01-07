Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu has downplayed the injunction placed against the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson preventing him from joining the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

According to him, the judiciary arm of government is to serve as an arbiter in cases brought before it and not to restrain persons who have been lawfully elected from representing their constituents.

His comment comes after a Cape Coast High court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye granted an injunction suit against the MP-elect for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson.

One Michael Ankomah filed a petition that the MP-elect still held on to his Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.

However, addressing the House on the fate of the MP-elect, Mr Iddrisu noted that the Mr Quayson won the 2020 parliamentary elections fairly and was subsequently processed by the Electoral Commission, hence, must not be deprived of being inaugurated.

“This is a country governed by law and the country has institutions which have been given defined mandates and authorities. I have heard Hon. Afenyo-Markin make reference to court proceedings, but I want to remind him that courts do not determine elected members of Parliament,” he argued.

He stressed that “It is not the Court that votes, it is the people of Ghana so courts [cannot determine who becomes or does not become MP]. The court’s mandate is to adjudicate on matters brought before it, but the elections of Members of Parliament is vested in Ghanaian citizens,”

The Tamale South MP also complained about selective justice in the country.

In his view, there seem to be different laws for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and a different sets of laws for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Citing the Wenchi High Court which quashed a restraining order filed by the NDC against the inauguration of Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, as MP for the Techiman South Constituency, Mr Iddrisu said he does not understand the why the Cape Coast High Court rather granted an injunction against the Mr Quayson.