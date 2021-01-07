Clerk of Parliament, Cyrill Nsiah has given the Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson the go-ahead to participate in the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

This is despite his confirmation of receiving the writ of an injunction granted against the Assin North MP-elect by a Cape Coast High Court preventing him from participating in the proceedings of the house.

The Clerk had earlier said he was unable to recognise Mr Gyakye Quayson as a member of the House till such a time when the Cape Coast High Court has granted him the green light to assume his seat in the office.

A petition was filed against the MP-elect by one Michael Ankomah that he still held on to his Canadian citizenship when he was filing to contest in the December polls.

Consequently on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye said Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”

However, MP-elect for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu had argued that Mr Quayson is yet to be served the writ of injunction from the court thus should be allowed to participate in the proceedings of the House till he’s formally served.

“…Under the circumstances, let him err on the side of law and bear the consequences in court. So let him take the oath because he’s not been served any process,” he said.

The Clerk after listening to arguments from both sides of the House has permitted the Assin North MP-elect to participate in the elections with a caution that he would bear the consequences of his actions in court.