Security personnel have stormed Parliament following several commotions recorded in the Parliament since the inauguration processes for the 8th parliament commenced.

The military and police officers who were heavily armed and clad in full regalia marched unto the floor of the Parliament to restore calm after some opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, for the fourth time, disrupted the electoral process of a new Speaker for the House.

Some members of the Minority, led by their Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka continuously disrupted the election process by carrying away the ballot box.

But on the fourth occasion, not only the ballot bot was snatched, MP for Yapei Kusawgu, John Abdulai Jinapor was seen together with Mr Muntaka kicking the ballot booth.

According to the NDC, the lawmakers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were breaking the order of secret voting by showing their ballot to their whip, Frank Annor-Dompreh before depositing it in the box.

But after the heavily armed military officers barged into the House, the NDC chanted a portion of the national anthem saying, “and help us to resist oppressors rule with all our will and might forevermore.”

Meanwhile, the soldiers left the House barely 10 minutes after storming the place.