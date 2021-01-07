Reports reaching Adomonline.com indicate that former Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadowli Kaleo Constituency and Second Deputy Speaker of the 7th Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has been elected Speaker for the 8th Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

It had been a marathon of confusion on the Floor of Parliament right from the dissolution of the 7th Parliament through to the election of a new speaker for the 8th Parliament.

The provisional results suggest that the National Democratic Congress side of the House beat the New Patriotic Party (NPP) side with two votes to put Mr Bagbin ahead of the immediate past Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, who was re-nominated by the NPP caucus.

Parliament is, however, yet to officially confirm the results.

