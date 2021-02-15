An 86-year-old woman who caught coronavirus was left with blackened gangrene-stricken fingers after Covid-19 caused severe clotting.

The woman, who is from Italy, caught coronavirus in April 2020, which cut off the blood supply to her upper extremities.

As a result, she was left with black fingers that swelled from her knuckles up to the tip of her fingers.

Sadly, doctors were unable to stimulate blood flow and the woman had to have three of her fingers amputated.

A new report in the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery called the disease a “severe manifestation” of coronavirus.

It is believed the side effect may be related to a common immune reaction to Covid called “cytokine storm”.

Cytokine storm prompts the body to attack both sick and healthy tissues in a response to the havoc the virus wrecks on the vascular system.

The woman’s reaction is not the first time a Covid patient has needed their fingers amputated.

According to Daily 54-year-old man from California had two fingers amputated as a result of extensive tissue and muscle damage after contracting Covid on a ski trip.

Also, in England, a father-of-two, from Cardiff, Wales, contracted coronavirus and lost his left thumb and a forefinger.