A retired police officer has revealed why some personnel of the Ghana Police Service have resorted to committing suicide in line of duty in recent times.

According to Chief Inspector Edward Afful, who retired after 21 years of service, some personnel are not happy, adding that many are depressed on the job.

His revelation is on the back of recent reports of personnel turning the weapons they are to use in protecting people on themselves.

So far, three officers have committed suicide with one declaring he was fed up with the world.

The latest policeman to take his life is a 50-year-old officer with the Ashaiman legal unit, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Divine Yao Asiam.

Earlier this month, a Police Constable with the National Protection Unit, Eugene Yelnona, was found dead at his duty post.

He allegedly shot himself while on guard duties at Ridge in Accra.

Similarly, a Police Commander for Half Assini in the Western Region, Superintendent Cyprian Zenge, allegedly shot himself dead in the latter part of January.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday on the matter, policing, he noted, is one of the stressful and depressing jobs in the world.

The hectic nature of the job demands sound mind, balanced psychological well-being and mental fitness to be able to survive on the job, and meet its demands and obligations.

He said police officers in the county do not get all these and as a result, some end up taking their lives.

“Police officers in this country need prayers. They are really suffering. Most of them are not happy and that is why they keep taking their lives. Unfortunately, conditions for these junior officers are so rife in the Ghana Police Service with very little psychological help and support in times of need. The happenings in the police can sometimes make you so stressed and depressed, and so it is not surprising that we are witnessing suicides on the increase in recent times,” he said.

He narrated a challenge he faced while in the service some years back.

“Being in the service for 21 years wasn’t an easy experience at all. Can you imagine, for instance for 10 years as criminal prosecution I didn’t have accommodation? I rented a place and had a two-bedroom apartment, the service asked me to vacate the place and went somewhere and up to now, that land is still there and my money has not been given back to me. I took the matter to IGP and nothing has been done about it. The administration can also stress us up and make police officers commit such acts. The juniors suffer most,” he revealed.