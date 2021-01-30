The Jomoro Municipal Police Commander in the Western Region, Superintendent McCarthy Zenge, has allegedly committed suicide.

The officer committed the act by shooting himself in his Bungalow at Half Assini on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Reports indicate a suicide note found read: “I am fed up in this world.”

The 57-year-old, who is from Nandom in the Upper West Region, was posted to Jomoro Municipality as the Municipal Commander in early 2017.

Subordinates are grieving and are also in shock over the act while the body has been deposited at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, pending further investigations.