Real Madrid fell to a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Levante after being reduced to 10 men just eight minutes into the La Liga fixture.

Zinedine Zidane’s assistant David Bettoni took his place in the dugout for a second match after the Real Madrid boss tested positive for Covid-19 with Alvaro Odriozola handed a rare start at right-back.

The hosts started well but were reduced to 10 men when Eder Militao was adjudged to have brought down Sergio Leon as the last man. It was Real Madrid who took the lead, though, with Marco Asensio bursting through to finish on the counter-attack.

Levante drew themselves level just after the half-hour mark when Jose Luis Morales met a cross to the back post on the half volley brilliantly, with Real Madrid’s lack of a man at the back exposed.

A foul by Vinicius Junior seconds after his introduction off the bench gave Levante the chance to take the lead from the spot, but Thibaut Courtois made the save to stop Roger Martin’s poorly taken penalty kick.

Roger, however, made amends 12 minutes from the end, controlling an Enis Bardhi pass into the box and firing a snap-shot finish past Courtois who could do nothing to stop the Levante forward this time.

The result sees Real Madrid fail to close the gap on Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga with the difference still seven points. And Diego Simeone’s side will have the chance to stretch their advantage even further with two games in hand.