Member of Parliament for Ningo Prapram, Sam Nartey George, has graduated from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping and Training Centre.

Mr George bagged a Masters Degree in Conflict, Peace and Security as part of the 2020 graduating class.

Taking to his Facebook page to share photos from the memorable event, he described it as an interesting journey coupled with a message of appreciation to God, his lecturers and course mates.

“Combining the rigours of work, elections, family and studies but through it all I am thankful to the Almighty and my family for their support.

“To the wonderful faculty who had time and patience for our class, especially my thesis supervisor, Odeneho Dr Kweku Danso, I am forever in your debt. To my classmates, we have become an inseparable family. Keep shining in your endeavours,” he prayed.

He indicated his graduation will now prepare him on to the next academic pursuit.