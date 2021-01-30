King Faisal picked their second victory of the season after overturning a three-goal deficit to edge out Berekum Chelsea by 4-3 at the Ohene Ameyaw Akumfi Park on Saturday.

Chelsea bagged a 3-0 lead in the first half and appeared to have comfortably won the game but Faisal, who have been struggling all season, came back to win the game.

Paul Attah Adjei opened the scoring for Berekum Chelsea in the 9th minute before Stephen Amankonaa doubled the visitors’ lead in the 13th minute.

Adjei scored his second goal of the game with a beautiful strike and Berekum Chelsea went 3-0 up inside 18 minutes.

However, in the 38th minute, King Faisal were awarded a penalty and Kwame Peprah made no mistake and scored from the spot to reduce the deficit for the home side.

Berekum Chelsea went into the break with a commanding 3-1 lead.

In the 56th minute, Frimpong Boateng scored with a lovely strike from 40 yards to get the second goal for King Faisal as they push for the equaliser.

Kwame Peprah’s second goal of the game put the hosts on level terms in the 78th minute.

Peprah found the back of the net in the 88th minute to complete his hat-trick and also hand all three points to King Faisal.

Peprah has now scored seven goals in the ongoing campaign.

The ‘Insha Allah’ side, after this impressive victory, has now moved to 10 points on the league log and will travel to Great Olympics in their next game.