Manchester United and Arsenal played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in the Premier League at the Emirates on Saturday night.

United were aiming to cut the four-point lead that Manchester City had established over them, while for Arsenal a win could have taken them as high as six in the league.

New signing Martin Odegaard started the game on the bench, and Buyako Saka was forced to sit out the game as a precaution due to a sore hip.

It was Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men who had the best chances, with Bruno Fernandes going close, but at the other end Nicolas Pepe sent a dangerous effort just wide.

United were forced to withdraw Scott McTominay with an upset stomach in the first half, which helped them add numbers to their attacks.

In the second half, Edinson Cavani went close after United had suffered an early period of sustained pressure, but Arsenal came back and had two excellent chances – one for Alexandre Lacazette that hit the bar and an Emile Smith Rowe shot that forced a smart David de Gea save – to go ahead themselves.

Arsenal introduced Odegaard with less than 10 minutes of normal time remaining, but neither side could force their way through. The result leaves United in second while the result left Arsenal in eighth.