Great Olympics took the local bragging rights and leapfrogged city rivals Hearts of Oak with a famous 2-0 victory in the Mantse derby at Accra Sports Stadium Saturday night.

The Dade Boys surprised the Phobians with a 3-4-3 formation and broke a 17-year winless record in the league with first-half goals within a three-minute spell from skipper Gladson Awako and Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye.

Awako netted his 4th goal of the season with a superb free-kick to put Olympics on the front foot as early as the 13th minute.

Hearts barely had time to catch their breath before falling two behind.

The Abbey Quaye brothers combined to extend the lead for Olympics just three minutes later.

Frederick Ansah Botchwey gave away possession with the ball falling to Samuel who spotted his brother Maxwell with a left-foot cross and the striker, in turn, brilliantly hit past goalkeeper Richmond Ayi with a one-time volley.

The Phobians grew into the match as the interval approached but 2-0 the opening 45 minutes ended.

Hearts came into the second half asking questions just as they did after going down but were denied by smart saves from goalkeeper Saeed Salifu.

In the 47th minute, Patrick Razak’s brilliant hit from the edge of the box went into the post after a touch by the shot-stopper.

Olympics, despite being under the cosh for most parts of the half, created some decent chances. In the 76th minute, Maxwell Abbey nearly hit his brace after being fed by Michel Otou but his ding over goalkeeper Ayi was just not spot on.

Hearts had the visitors for the taking in the final minutes but were guilty of wasteful finishing – squandering numerous glorious chances in quick succession with most of the efforts getting blocked by eventual NASCO man-of-the-match winner Saeed Salifu.

Great Olympics succeeded in holding on to their 2-0 lead to hand Hearts a first defeat in six matches under coach Kosta Papic. The victory lifts them to 18 points on the log – two above their city rivals after 11 matches in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.