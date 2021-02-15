The Office of the Chief of Staff and President Nana Akufo-Addo have directed that this year’s 6th March celebrations and all its related activities be cancelled.

The directive applies to all jurisdictions of local governance across the country, due to the high prevalence rate of the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Consequently, in a press statement dated February 15, the office said the Ghana Education Service has suspended the 64th Anniversary celebrations nationwide.

Thus, no parade, neither will the Independence Square march by schools and organisations hold.