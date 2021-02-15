A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has reacted to a viral photo of Ghana’s Finance Minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta and his wife in the United States (US).

Michael Bediako, a personal assistant to the minister, on Monday confirmed that his boss arrived safely in the US where the top government official is undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 medical complications.

“Good morning, Honourable Minister-designate’s Delta 157 flight has landed. He’s in good spirits. He sends his regards. Regards, Michael A-B,” Mr Bediako said in a text message with a picture of Mr Ofori-Atta and his wife in the US.

On Sunday, the Finance Ministry announced that Mr Ofori-Atta had been flown to the US due to post-COVID-19 medical complications.

However, reacting to the news, Mr Otchere-Darko said conversations he had with Mr Ofori-Atta before leaving for the US showed that Mr Ofori-Atta was more concerned about President Nana Akufo-Addo’s transformation agenda than his health.

He wrote: Last night, just b4 he left for KIA to board the Delta flight to NYC, I was in Ken’s bedroom with him and he seemed even then more concerned about Akufo-Addo’s ‘transformation agenda’ and how to give it a sharper focus than his health. Ken knows why he retired from public service.