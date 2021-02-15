Former Asante Kotoko captain, Yusif Chibsah, has told Ghanaian club owners to forget about results in continental tournaments if they do not invest money and improve their teams.

The Porcupine Warriors were stunned 2-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in their Caf Confederations Cup play off first leg by Algerian side, ES Setif.

And according to Chibsah, the North Africans have dominated the CAF Champions and Confederation leagues because they are running their clubs on a business model.

‘’We need to spend, we have to sit and structure our teams on a business model that will work for us, ” he advised on Kumasi-based Fox FM.

Yussif Chisbah

“The North and East Africans are ahead, they are financially prepared that is why Al Ahly SC set aside two million dollars to buy a player last year,” he said.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Algiers this week for the return game.