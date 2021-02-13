The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has decided to restrict fan patronage at all football games for the next four weeks. This directive is with immediate effect, beginning from Saturday, February 13, 2021.

This, according to the Executive Council, will afford the GFA enough time to put in place remedial measures to make the various stadia safe for fans and consumers of football in its bid to help the government in the fight against the pandemic.

As a result, the GFA intends to use the four-week period to strategise and re-engage before opening up the various centres to the public.

Clubs are encouraged to use the period to train stewards who will be directly responsible for fan conduct in the GFA’s quest to observe the social distancing protocol.

The public is hereby informed that this directive does not include the continental games involving Asante Kotoko SC.