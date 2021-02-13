Alisson endured another horror show as Liverpool’s fading title hopes suffered a near-fatal blow with a 3-1 defeat at top-four rivals Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s champions had taken a deserved lead through Mohamed Salah’s 23rd goal of the season.

However, the Foxes levelled when VAR overturned an offside decision that had initially ruled out James Maddison’s free-kick 12 minutes from time.

Alisson then collided with the Reds’ debutant, Ozan Kabak just moments later to allow Jamie Vardy to gleefully race clear and fire into an empty net.

Harvey Barnes put the icing on a dramatic late turnaround with a clinical third as the visiting defence stood in stunned disarray.

The result sees Leicester move up to second, four points off leaders Manchester City having played two games more. Liverpool, who are now six points behind the Foxes, stay fourth but look set to face a real battle for Champions League qualification.

Liverpool will need to lift themselves quickly for Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 clash with RB Leipzig prior to hosting Everton next Saturday. Leicester are away to Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday before visiting Aston Villa on Sunday.