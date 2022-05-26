The Western North Regional functional executive committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Sehwi Wiawso constituency chairman, Kwaku Shaibu, for illegally selling membership replacement cards to non-members.

He was also suspended on the charges of selling party cards to his favourites, which is not his duty, as well as refusal to hand over fake 500 party cards in his possession.

In line with this, Mr Shaibu’s membership has been suspended and his matter has been referred to the National Secretariat for final hearing and determination.

A press release announcing his suspension directed him to hand over his party possession and seek redress, if he wishes.

Read full statement below