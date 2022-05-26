Songs Akufo-Addo should have on his playlist if he truly cares

I am a music enthusiast. My passion for music transcends all genres.

Making playlists is one of my favourite activities. I have a playlist for every occasion.

I have a travel playlist, a workout playlist, a strolling playlist, and so on. I decided to make a playlist titled ‘Akufo-Addo‘.

If you thought I would add the song ‘Nana Winner’ a campaign song by Daddy Lumba to the playlist then you are wrong.

If you thought the beautifully composed choral music ‘Oye’ by James Varrick Armaah which was well delivered by Harmonious Chorale is on the playlist, then I am sorry to disappoint you.

As I put together this playlist, I was thinking about Ghana’s poor governance and Ghanaians’ desire for socioeconomic development.

Through powerful lyrics and rhythms, musicians hold up mirrors to reflect truths in our society and spark conversations that lead to change.

Perhaps our President Akufo-Addo will learn a thing or two when he puts these songs on his playlist.

‘Country Hot’ by Afriye Wutah is the first song on the playlist.

The song is a blend of melodic highlife, jazz, and funk. This song will serve as a reminder to the President that Ghanaians are suffering.

The first line of the song’s first verse is particularly moving. It goes … “the hungry man says fix the country. Bellyful says fix yourself. Plenty no get what to eat even pikin dey feel the heat”.

This is absolutely true! Fuel prices have skyrocketed and transport fares are up. Prices for goods and services have also risen! If the President does not watch the news, this song serves as a reminder that all is not well.

For those of you who are old enough to remember, President Akufo-Addo loved Wutah’s song ‘Big Dreams.’

He used the song extensively during his 2008 campaign, telling Ghanaians that he had a big dream to transform the country.

That dream of ruling Ghana came true in 2016, but many people believe the country is ‘hot (krom ayɛ shi).’

The next track on the playlist is Wendy Shay’s ‘Heat’ (also known as ‘krom ayɛ shi’). The song acknowledges Ghana’s hard times while also encouraging the youth not to give up.

Wendy claims that today’s youth are sick of motivational speakers who only give them empty words. The song accurately captures the mood of the country, and President Akufo-Addo should take note of the “memo.”

Debi Debi by Manifest is the next song on the playlist. On this track, he makes no apologies. He says he would rather speak and die.

“They empty their wallets and give us empty promises to us. How can I trust you when you say what you don’t do?”

This is all too common in Ghana’s political scene. Politicians spend money campaigning and making lofty promises that they never keep. Manifest touches on judgement debts and even the GYEEDA report.

The chorus asks, “One day, one day, everything will be fine, but when will that one day come?”

This song should remind the President that Ghanaians are weighing all of the broken promises.

“Eyes but no eyes” is a song I can’t get out of the Akufo-Addo playlist. M3nsa is emotional in this song. He says despite the fact that we elect leaders, they are only concerned with their own selfish interests and ignore the people who voted for them.

He adds that our leaders, despite having eyes, do not see.

He goes on to say that, despite having brains, they do not think. He goes on to say that our leaders have hearts but do not feel. M3nsa concludes that the boat (country) is sinking due to our leaders’ self-interest.

Fela Kuti’s ‘Water No Get Enemy’ is the next song on the Akufo-Addo playlist.

The song kickstarts with a burst of exciting jazzy horns which plays for about 4 minutes and then messages kick in. The song extols water.

Fela reminds us how valuable water is. We drink it, cook with it, bathe in and with water and we use it to cool our heads when our head is hot.

In summary, we can't begrudge water. It makes plants grow and we get food. Even if your child dies by drowning, you cannot say you will not use water again. Water in this song represents the "People".

The people are very essential in politics. You need the people to give you legitimacy. It is the people who cheer you on. The People are so essential and so you cannot live without them.

So just like water, President Akufo-Addo cannot live without the people He should not begrudge the people because any leader who begrudges the people will pay dearly. If the people are against E-Levy and are resisting it why make the people your enemy.

Or is it because he is serving his last term so has nothing to lose? If the President listens to this song and broods over he may at least start putting his people first. Or is it just wishful thinking?

The sixth song on Akufo-Addo’s playlist is ‘Perambulator’, another Fela Kuti classic.

Perambulate simply means leisurely travel or going around a location for pleasure.

This song is about leaders who travel around the world under the guise of learning best practices but do nothing to improve the lives of their people when they return.

These leaders make motions but do not take action.

So, despite numerous official trips or what is commonly referred to as working visits, our leaders are simply perambulating and there is no positive change.

Our leaders have visited countries with clean underground drains, but what do we see in Accra? Fela urges President Akufo-Addo to make the most of his numerous trips around the world in expensive private jets.

Wahala Dey by Epixode should be the seventh and final song on President Akufo-Addo’s playlist. He begins the song with a famous quote from Dr Kwame Nkrumah… “at long last, Ghana, the battle has ended.

Ghana, my beloved country, is free forever”.

“Well, the battle isn’t over yet because Ghana is dealing with a slew of socioeconomic issues, such as youth unemployment, bad roads, and inadequate school infrastructure.

Epixode complains that Ghanaian leaders continue to take but do not give back to the people. So, he inquires, “Dr Kwame Nkrumah, where are you? Didn’t you say our beloved country will be free forever?”

On that note, President Akufo-Addo, the “country is hot,” “wahala dey.”

What other songs should be on the President’s playlist? Remember to share that playlist.

