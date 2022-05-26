Ghanaian singer and producer, Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, popularly known as Feli Nuna has blamed setbacks in her career on her former record label.

According to her, the creative vision of her record label was not in line with what she wanted.

“The creative vision was my main thing because the way I was being presented and the kind of music I was doing then, I didn’t like it,” she said.

Feli Nuna in an interview on Asempa FM’s Showbiz Review claimed the label did not appreciate the songs she wrote.

“I thought I could have my creative freedom but when I do a song, they purposely tell me that I should dam it down,” she noted.

Her dream to have international collaboration was also dashed since it was not in the plan of the record label.

“I wanted an international appeal but it was not their target market” Feli Nuna bemoaned.