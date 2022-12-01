Ghanaian rapper, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, known by his stage name Fameye, has clarified his decision not to engage with any record label despite his level in the creative arts industry.

Fameye has worked with a couple of record labels during the early stages of his career, but he gained recognition while signed unto OGB records managed by artiste Ogidi Brown.

However, their deal fell out pretty badly over some alleged financial brouhaha, for which lesser gods were consulted and the matter subsequently resulting in a legal battle.

After Fameye managed to quash their issues, he has remained a solo, independent artiste, releasing songs at his own pace and self-financial his works.

But, speaking in a latest interview on Hitz FM during the Thursday edition of Daybreak Hitz hosted by Doreen Avio, Fameye clarified his decision to stay single has nothing to do with his previous messy dealings.

The Nothing I Get hitmaker indicated he would love to join a record label someday, but currently his sole focus is building authenticity around his brand.

According to him, he wants to be able to call the shots even under the management of a label, rather than being spoon fed.

“I want to be able to make my choice anytime any big label comes on board. I have experienced it before with a label who wanted me to do all my songs in English but that’s not my style. If I build my brand to be big, any label will accept me as I am and not force me to change my style and direction to suit them. If I do that I have lost my purpose in life,” he opined.

He pleaded with his fans to resonate with him and elevate him unto trend tables so he can be at par with artistes under record labels.